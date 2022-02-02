Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $577,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

