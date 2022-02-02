Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

