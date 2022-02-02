Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $12,972,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.