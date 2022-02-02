Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,252 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,563,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -98.74 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.