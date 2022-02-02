Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.35 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

