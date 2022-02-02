Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORF opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

