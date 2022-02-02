Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 117,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NSTG stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.