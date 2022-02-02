Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

