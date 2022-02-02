Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.37. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

