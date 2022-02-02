President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,060,544 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £34.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

About President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

