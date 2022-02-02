Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 728,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Premier by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Premier by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
