Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 728,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Premier by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Premier by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

