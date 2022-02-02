PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PCH traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,351. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.