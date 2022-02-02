PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $65.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
