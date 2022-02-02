PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

