PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 958.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

