Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 654,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

PSTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 6,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.