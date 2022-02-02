Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Portillos and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Denny’s 0 2 5 0 2.71

Portillos currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 79.67%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Denny’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillos and Denny’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.31 $12.26 million N/A N/A Denny’s $288.61 million 3.42 -$5.12 million $0.57 27.35

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 9.98% -18.57% 4.65%

Summary

Denny’s beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

