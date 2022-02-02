Polymetal International (POLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Polymetal International (LON: POLY) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Polymetal International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Polymetal International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on the stock.

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($14.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,374.47. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

