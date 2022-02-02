Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCGH opened at GBX 283.31 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 228.39 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.56.

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

