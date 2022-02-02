Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON PCGH opened at GBX 283.31 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 228.39 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.56.
About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
