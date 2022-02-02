PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBTHF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

PBTHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 6,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. PointsBet has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.58.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

