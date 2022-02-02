Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 464,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. 171,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,572. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,029,708. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Plexus by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Plexus by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 296.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

