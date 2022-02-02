Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Buys C$12,860.66 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Diana Walters purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$12,860.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,738.66.

Diana Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Diana Walters purchased 2,057 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.06 per share, with a total value of C$6,299.36.

PTM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.04. 77,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,812. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.96. The company has a market cap of C$164.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.95.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

