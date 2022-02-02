PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

NYSE PJT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

