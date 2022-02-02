Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

