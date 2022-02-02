Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $135.50 million and $247,238.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00255077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00078108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00101328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,952,263 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

