PiplCoin Market Cap Hits $323,215.33 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 141.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $323,215.33 and approximately $87.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00118593 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

