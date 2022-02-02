Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Northwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

