Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,629,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

