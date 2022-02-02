Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,521.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00255158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,766,658 coins and its circulating supply is 434,506,222 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.