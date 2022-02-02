Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $106.77 and a 1-year high of $112.63.

