PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.96

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.