Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS PILBF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.70 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

