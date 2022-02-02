Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

