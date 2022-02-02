Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

