Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.50. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,549,000. Greenspring Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 415,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

