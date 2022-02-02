Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 2,995,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,548.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of PHGUF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $554.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

