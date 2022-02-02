Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 3.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.61. 564,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,984,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

