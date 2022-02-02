Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTPI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 568,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,357. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

