Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.31

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.31 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.63). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 120.30 ($1.62), with a volume of 8,523,778 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £625.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.31.

In other news, insider Andrea Abt acquired 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,721.81).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

