Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

