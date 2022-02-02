Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $30.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

