Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,120. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.