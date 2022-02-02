PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.10 EPS.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. 1,094,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,774. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

