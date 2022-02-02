PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Trading 4.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $182.52 and last traded at $181.84. 28,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,179,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.