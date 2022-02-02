Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 741,469 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,469 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Slam by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Slam by 145.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Slam by 133.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Slam by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Slam by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

