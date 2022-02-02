Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITTU. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 1.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,420,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000.

LITTU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

