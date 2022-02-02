Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WINVU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,203,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

