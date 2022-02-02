Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 510,045 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

