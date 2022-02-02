Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

