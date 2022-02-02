Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

