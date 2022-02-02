PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.